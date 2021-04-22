PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Given New $188.00 Price Target at Barclays

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Barclays from $155.00 to $188.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Vertical Research upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank raised PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on PPG Industries from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. PPG Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.61.

NYSE:PPG opened at $173.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.32, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $150.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.98. PPG Industries has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $173.88.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPG Industries will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PPG Industries news, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total transaction of $3,538,211.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,759,937.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 0.5% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 258,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,847,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 147.4% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 98,529 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,805,000 after acquiring an additional 58,698 shares during the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 62,164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,341,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the first quarter valued at $65,000. 78.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

