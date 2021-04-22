PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Bought by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PPL. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in shares of PPL by 3.4% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 16,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PPL by 32.2% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 4,976 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of PPL by 11.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

In related news, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 4,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $133,485.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,893.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 26,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $734,146.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,492,090.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,897 shares of company stock worth $996,674 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $29.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.72. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $23.71 and a twelve month high of $30.94.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter. PPL had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 21.93%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. PPL’s payout ratio is 67.76%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PPL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of PPL in a report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho increased their price target on PPL from $29.50 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on PPL from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. PPL presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.25.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

See Also: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.