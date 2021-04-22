Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.43 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.43 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Preferred Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.51. Preferred Bank posted earnings of $1.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Preferred Bank will report full-year earnings of $5.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.09 to $6.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.34 to $6.82. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Preferred Bank.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 30.60%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PFBC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Preferred Bank from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James raised Preferred Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Preferred Bank from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Preferred Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.80.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 19,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Preferred Bank by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in Preferred Bank by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 7,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Preferred Bank by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,575,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Preferred Bank by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. 75.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFBC stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.02. The stock had a trading volume of 195 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,234. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $978.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.47. Preferred Bank has a twelve month low of $28.92 and a twelve month high of $69.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is an increase from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 6th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.06%.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

