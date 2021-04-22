PressOne Price Hits $0.0380 on Top Exchanges (PRS)

PressOne (CURRENCY:PRS) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. PressOne has a total market cap of $10.83 million and $5,166.00 worth of PressOne was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PressOne coin can currently be purchased for $0.0380 or 0.00000072 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, PressOne has traded down 18.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.20 or 0.00071833 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00020421 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $392.48 or 0.00737974 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.46 or 0.00094876 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,283.02 or 0.08053207 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.40 or 0.00049632 BTC.

About PressOne

PressOne (CRYPTO:PRS) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2018. PressOne’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 284,742,628 coins. The official website for PressOne is press.one. PressOne’s official Twitter account is @PRESSoneHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. PressOne’s official message board is medium.com/@pressone.

According to CryptoCompare, “Press.One is a content distribution service based on the blockchain, similar in style to services like Steemit, which reward content creators in cryptocurrency based on the value of their contributions to the community. “

Buying and Selling PressOne

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PressOne directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PressOne should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PressOne using one of the exchanges listed above.

