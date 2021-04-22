PRIA (PRIA) Price Tops $9.17 on Exchanges

PRIA (CURRENCY:PRIA) traded up 21.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 22nd. During the last week, PRIA has traded 22% lower against the US dollar. One PRIA coin can now be bought for $9.17 or 0.00016625 BTC on popular exchanges. PRIA has a total market capitalization of $636,076.51 and $6,726.00 worth of PRIA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.85 or 0.00070418 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00020198 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001813 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.98 or 0.00096029 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.64 or 0.00724438 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 36.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,665.20 or 0.08456701 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00050548 BTC.

PRIA Profile

PRIA is a coin. PRIA’s official Twitter account is @defi_labs_. PRIA’s official website is pria.eth.link.

According to CryptoCompare, “PRIA is an ERC20 token that is exploring beyond the concepts of hyper-deflation. As such, PRIA follows an unprecedented ultra-deflationary monetary policy that is fully automated. Macro contractions and expansions are fully dictated by the smart contract and trading volume. This monetary policy seeks to create an environment where inflation arbitrage is made accessible to all market participants. “

PRIA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRIA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PRIA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

