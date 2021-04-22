Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires Shares of 10,961 Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 114.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stacy J. Kanter acquired 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $148,590.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $297,180. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria acquired 43,478 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $999,994.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,570 shares of company stock valued at $151,012. Insiders own 31.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APLT stock opened at $17.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $449.18 million, a P/E ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.81. Applied Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.58 and a 52 week high of $51.99.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.19. As a group, analysts anticipate that Applied Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-007 that has completed phase I/II for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, as well as is in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids; for treating sorbitol dehydrogenase deficiency; and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

