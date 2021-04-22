Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $218,000 Position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) by 49.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,656 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 4th quarter worth $525,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $841,000. 43.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider John C. Butler, Jr. acquired 104,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.04 per share, with a total value of $6,168,853.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Sichel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.67, for a total transaction of $229,175.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,867. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of NYSE:HY opened at $82.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 50.86 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.25 and a 1 year high of $102.17.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $719.60 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.3175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

