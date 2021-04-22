Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $260,000 Stake in FBL Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:FFG)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of FBL Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:FFG) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in FBL Financial Group were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of FBL Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of FBL Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of FBL Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in FBL Financial Group by 195.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in FBL Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $167,000. 27.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FFG opened at $56.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.17. FBL Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.88 and a twelve month high of $58.37.

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $198.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.67 million. FBL Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 10.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FBL Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from FBL Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. FBL Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 43.79%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FBL Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

FBL Financial Group Company Profile

FBL Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance and annuity products. The Annuity segment sells various traditional annuity products that primarily consist of fixed rate and indexed annuities, and supplementary contracts. The Life Insurance segment offers whole life, term life, and universal life policies.

