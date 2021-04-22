Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Lowers Holdings in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its holdings in shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,209 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Interface were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Interface during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Front Street Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Interface by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 179,892 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Interface by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,640 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Interface by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 150,875 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 4,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Interface by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 9,198 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TILE opened at $12.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $731.27 million, a PE ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Interface, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.88 and a 1-year high of $14.35.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Interface had a negative net margin of 6.44% and a positive return on equity of 27.11%. The company had revenue of $276.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Interface, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Interface’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.52%.

TILE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Interface from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Interface from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.63.

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR band names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names; and luxury vinyl tile products.

