Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Makes New $209,000 Investment in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 737 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marietta Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in NICE by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,107,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NICE by 436.6% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 24,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,005,000 after acquiring an additional 20,100 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in NICE by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in NICE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in NICE by 718.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Get NICE alerts:

NASDAQ:NICE opened at $235.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.91, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.76. NICE Ltd. has a 1 year low of $160.73 and a 1 year high of $288.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.63.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $438.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.78 million. NICE had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 12.75%. As a group, analysts anticipate that NICE Ltd. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NICE. Pritchard Capital raised their price objective on shares of NICE from $292.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays upgraded NICE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $246.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of NICE in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet downgraded NICE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NICE from $334.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. NICE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.85.

About NICE

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE).

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.