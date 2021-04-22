Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Takes $234,000 Position in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRMT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,024,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,553,000 after acquiring an additional 33,813 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 130,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,321,000 after buying an additional 32,503 shares during the last quarter. Crown Advisors Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the fourth quarter valued at $3,295,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the third quarter valued at about $1,302,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 227.5% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 10,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 7,506 shares during the last quarter. 75.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other America’s Car-Mart news, COO Leonard L. Walthall sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total value of $201,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

America’s Car-Mart stock opened at $147.29 on Thursday. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.50 and a fifty-two week high of $165.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.28. The stock has a market cap of $974.03 million, a PE ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.44.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $228.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.62 million. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 19.84%. On average, equities analysts predict that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price on shares of America’s Car-Mart in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of December 17, 2020, it operated 151 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

