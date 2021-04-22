Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Takes Position in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 17,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EAF. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 4,320.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,891,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,449,000 after purchasing an additional 9,668,188 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 401.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,173,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,150,000 after buying an additional 4,142,361 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GrafTech International in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,949,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of GrafTech International in the fourth quarter worth about $23,388,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in GrafTech International during the fourth quarter worth about $15,869,000. 94.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EAF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup raised shares of GrafTech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

GrafTech International stock opened at $12.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.02. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 12 month low of $5.56 and a 12 month high of $13.10.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. GrafTech International had a net margin of 37.22% and a negative return on equity of 80.09%. The business had revenue of $338.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.55%.

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

