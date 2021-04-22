Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 9,227 Shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) by 34.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,227 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $3,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,671,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $606,642,000 after acquiring an additional 104,907 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,510,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $319,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,625 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 244.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 972,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,438,000 after buying an additional 690,286 shares during the period. Darwin Global Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $86,642,000. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $80,352,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FATE opened at $84.24 on Thursday. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.60 and a 52 week high of $121.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.83. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of -45.78 and a beta of 1.88.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.23). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 810.13% and a negative return on equity of 35.51%. The firm had revenue of $15.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FATE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $58.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.29.

In related news, VP Yu-Waye Chu sold 3,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.30, for a total value of $272,807.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,597,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Cindy Tahl sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.81, for a total transaction of $2,514,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,197 shares in the company, valued at $11,414,670.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,275 shares of company stock worth $5,095,858. Insiders own 21.41% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and rare genetic disorders.

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FATE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE).

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.