Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $3 Million Position in Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 200,962 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Meridian Bancorp were worth $2,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Meridian Bancorp by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 335,412 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,001,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 14,943 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,850 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,951 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 52,572 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meridian Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

Shares of EBSB stock opened at $17.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $939.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.48. Meridian Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.53 and a 52 week high of $19.55.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $57.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.32 million. Meridian Bancorp had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 8.74%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Meridian Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from Meridian Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Meridian Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Meridian Bancorp Profile

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial products and services for individuals and businesses primarily in Suffolk, Norfolk, Middlesex, and Essex Counties, Massachusetts. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts, including NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

