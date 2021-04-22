Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $4.11 Million Stake in WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 767,624 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 46,844 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of WisdomTree Investments worth $4,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 24.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,753 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 12,862 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 8.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,305,654 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 104,237 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 658.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 110,631 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 96,036 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 459.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 423,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 347,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the third quarter worth $184,000. Institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WETF opened at $6.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.52. WisdomTree Investments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.48 and a 52-week high of $6.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.19. The company has a market capitalization of $958.82 million, a P/E ratio of -58.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.90.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $67.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.47 million. WisdomTree Investments had a negative net margin of 5.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.32%. WisdomTree Investments’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Analysts forecast that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.55%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WETF. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $4.25 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WisdomTree Investments in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of WisdomTree Investments from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.86.

WisdomTree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

