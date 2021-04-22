Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,968 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.68% of American Public Education worth $3,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APEI. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of American Public Education in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in American Public Education during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ APEI opened at $32.81 on Thursday. American Public Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.72 and a 12-month high of $41.09. The company has a market capitalization of $612.60 million, a PE ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.48.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. American Public Education had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $85.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Public Education, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised American Public Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of American Public Education in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist started coverage on shares of American Public Education in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of American Public Education in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Public Education currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.29.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 129 degree programs and 112 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

