Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 15,493 Shares of PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,493 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in PC Connection were worth $3,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNXN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in PC Connection by 9.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in PC Connection by 98.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 28,678 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of PC Connection in the third quarter valued at about $393,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of PC Connection in the third quarter valued at about $395,000. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PC Connection in the third quarter valued at about $1,639,000. Institutional investors own 44.02% of the company’s stock.

In other PC Connection news, Director Jack L. Ferguson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $141,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,942,164.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 58.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of PC Connection stock opened at $44.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.58. PC Connection, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.49 and a fifty-two week high of $55.21.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. The business had revenue of $675.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.84 million. PC Connection had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 10.19%. Equities analysts anticipate that PC Connection, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PC Connection

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

