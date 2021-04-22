Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Major Shareholder Sells $912,150.64 in Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) major shareholder Perkins Caufield & Bye Kleiner sold 18,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $912,150.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of PGNY opened at $50.42 on Thursday. Progyny, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.07 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 458.36 and a beta of 1.83.

Get Progyny alerts:

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $100.30 million during the quarter. Progyny had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 7.43%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PGNY shares. Bank of America raised shares of Progyny from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Progyny has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.71.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Progyny by 347.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 96,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 74,848 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Progyny in the third quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 96.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 237,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,990,000 after acquiring an additional 116,516 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Progyny in the third quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Progyny by 1.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.54% of the company’s stock.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.