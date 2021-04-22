Prometeus Market Capitalization Tops $64.63 Million (PROM)

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. Prometeus has a market cap of $64.63 million and approximately $7.72 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prometeus coin can now be purchased for approximately $10.56 or 0.00020336 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Prometeus has traded 23.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.24 or 0.00069781 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00019734 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $369.63 or 0.00711805 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.92 or 0.00094209 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,211.87 or 0.08110874 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.54 or 0.00049189 BTC.

Prometeus Profile

PROM is a coin. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,120,000 coins. The official website for Prometeus is prometeus.io. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet. Prometeus’ official message board is medium.com/prometeus-network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing. “

Buying and Selling Prometeus

