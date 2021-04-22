Proofpoint (PFPT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect Proofpoint to post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $275.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.06 million. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.63%. On average, analysts expect Proofpoint to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ PFPT opened at $130.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.55 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Proofpoint has a 52-week low of $91.60 and a 52-week high of $140.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.56.

In other news, CEO Gary Steele sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.86, for a total value of $644,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at $9,025,354.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Darren Lee sold 2,317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total transaction of $286,242.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,634 shares in the company, valued at $572,484.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,817 shares of company stock worth $1,904,117 over the last 90 days. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on PFPT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Proofpoint from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Proofpoint from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Proofpoint from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Proofpoint from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.81.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

