Provoco Token (VOCO) Trading 45.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Provoco Token (CURRENCY:VOCO) traded up 35.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. Provoco Token has a market capitalization of $189,901.04 and approximately $1,558.00 worth of Provoco Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Provoco Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Provoco Token has traded down 45.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Provoco Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.51 or 0.00068565 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00019718 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001931 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.53 or 0.00093722 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $362.14 or 0.00699303 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000345 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.76 or 0.00049734 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,015.93 or 0.07754899 BTC.

Provoco Token Coin Profile

Provoco Token (CRYPTO:VOCO) is a coin. Provoco Token’s total supply is 999,393,710,075 coins and its circulating supply is 999,375,710,075 coins. Provoco Token’s official Twitter account is @provocome. The official website for Provoco Token is provoco.me.

According to CryptoCompare, “Provoco.me is a social challenge network empowered by the blockchain. Provoco operates on the idea that everyone loves a challenge—watching someone succeed or fail, challenging others, and even challenging oneself. Provoco provides a new design of the social network and implements solutions that can be used in other areas. PROVOCO is using ERC223-based (compatible with ERC20) VOCO tokens. The VOCO is a utility token used for exchange between users for activities operations in the social challenge network. The primary use of VOCO tokens is for challenges. The secondary use is as a reward for daily social activities, such as posting content, liking, voting, and other actions. “

Buying and Selling Provoco Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Provoco Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Provoco Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Provoco Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Provoco Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Provoco Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.