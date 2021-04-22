Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Bought by CX Institutional

CX Institutional raised its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 154.2% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 91.2% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 111,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,136,000 after acquiring an additional 53,087 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 23.1% in the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 13,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 8.3% in the first quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 11,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 9.4% during the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 6,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

PRU opened at $97.93 on Thursday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.52 and a 12 month high of $99.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -272.03, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.50.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $15.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.98 billion. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.35%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PRU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group started coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.36.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total value of $2,663,177.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,218.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $470,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,485 shares of company stock valued at $3,876,812. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

