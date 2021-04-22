Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 7th

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 20th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of 0.51 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th.

Public Service Enterprise Group has raised its dividend by 14.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

PEG opened at $63.55 on Thursday. Public Service Enterprise Group has a one year low of $43.87 and a one year high of $64.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.41 and its 200-day moving average is $58.37. The company has a market capitalization of $32.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 19.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PEG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lowered their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Public Service Enterprise Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.67.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $309,537.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 6,087 shares of company stock valued at $380,694 in the last three months. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

