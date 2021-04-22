PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Shares Down 8.8%

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM)’s stock price traded down 8.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $47.50 and last traded at $47.50. 4,298 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 719,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.09.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PUBM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of PubMatic in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Cannonball Research began coverage on PubMatic in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of PubMatic from $34.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of PubMatic in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.67.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.86.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $56.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.57 million. The company’s revenue was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUBM. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in PubMatic in the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in PubMatic in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. STA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic during the 4th quarter valued at about $336,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic in the 4th quarter valued at about $534,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $693,000.

PubMatic Company Profile (NASDAQ:PUBM)

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

