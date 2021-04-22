Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Insider Geoffrey Beran Rose Sells 4,797 Shares

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 4,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $207,422.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 121,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,252,362.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Monday, April 5th, Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 4,797 shares of Pulmonx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total value of $228,529.08.

Pulmonx stock opened at $44.00 on Thursday. Pulmonx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.64 and a fifty-two week high of $69.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.52.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LUNG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Pulmonx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Pulmonx from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Pulmonx from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Pulmonx from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Pulmonx in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Pulmonx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmonx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmonx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $381,000. Johnson & Johnson Innovation JJDC Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmonx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $389,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmonx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $452,000.

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

