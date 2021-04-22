PumaPay Achieves Market Cap of $16.44 Million (PMA)

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 22nd. Over the last seven days, PumaPay has traded up 10.5% against the US dollar. One PumaPay coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PumaPay has a market cap of $16.44 million and $3.71 million worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PumaPay alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.71 or 0.00073279 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00020366 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.36 or 0.00731455 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.28 or 0.00096472 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000350 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.86 or 0.00051412 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,353.81 or 0.08034678 BTC.

PumaPay Profile

PumaPay (PMA) is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 coins and its circulating supply is 30,271,432,231 coins. The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PumaPay’s official message board is blog.pumapay.io. PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PumaPay is pumapay.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “PumaPay's open-source Pull Payment Protocol is a comprehensive blockchain solution which offers robust payment mechanisms far more credible, efficient, flexible, cost-effective, and scalable than current implementations (credit cards). Unlike today's payment methods, which include credit cards and virtual coins like Bitcoin, the Pull Payment Protocol was designed from the ground up specifically to overcome existing hurdles and offers a set of tools developed to facilitate onboarding processes for both businesses and individuals. “

Buying and Selling PumaPay

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PumaPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PumaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PumaPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PumaPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.