Purplebricks Group (OTCMKTS:PRPPF) Downgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of Purplebricks Group (OTCMKTS:PRPPF) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Purplebricks Group in a report on Monday, April 12th.

PRPPF stock opened at $1.36 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.29 and a 200-day moving average of $1.09. Purplebricks Group has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $1.43.

About Purplebricks Group

Purplebricks Group plc engages in the real estate agency business in the United Kingdom. It provides services relating to the sale and letting of properties. The company also combines local property experts and technologies to make the process of selling, buying, or letting a property more convenient, transparent, and cost effective under the Purplebricks brand name.

