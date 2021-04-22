PYRO Network (PYRO) 1-Day Volume Tops $6.00

PYRO Network (CURRENCY:PYRO) traded down 74.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 22nd. PYRO Network has a market cap of $62,296.80 and approximately $6.00 worth of PYRO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PYRO Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PYRO Network has traded 78.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.37 or 0.00064547 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $148.28 or 0.00270596 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004384 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $585.92 or 0.01069235 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00025775 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $374.76 or 0.00683903 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,925.65 or 1.00232991 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PYRO Network Coin Profile

PYRO Network’s total supply is 814,589,803 coins and its circulating supply is 809,576,691 coins. The Reddit community for PYRO Network is https://reddit.com/r/pyronetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PYRO Network’s official Twitter account is @PYRODOTNETWORK and its Facebook page is accessible here. PYRO Network’s official message board is medium.com/@pyronetwork. PYRO Network’s official website is pyro.network.

PYRO Network Coin Trading

