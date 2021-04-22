Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Century Aluminum Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:CENX)

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Century Aluminum in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 20th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn ($0.32) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.39). B. Riley also issued estimates for Century Aluminum’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CENX. TheStreet raised shares of Century Aluminum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

CENX stock opened at $15.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.51 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Century Aluminum has a 12 month low of $3.71 and a 12 month high of $19.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.10.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.06). Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 5.61% and a negative return on equity of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $389.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 185.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 4,237 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in Century Aluminum in the first quarter valued at approximately $180,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at $139,000. Institutional investors own 53.27% of the company’s stock.

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

