Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Lear Co. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:LEA)

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) – Analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Lear in a report issued on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $3.05 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.94. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lear’s FY2021 earnings at $12.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $18.90 EPS.

Get Lear alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LEA. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 target price on shares of Lear in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Lear from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Lear from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $184.00 price target on shares of Lear in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $149.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.27.

NYSE:LEA opened at $180.45 on Thursday. Lear has a twelve month low of $81.90 and a twelve month high of $196.26. The company has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 0.50%. Lear’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LEA. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,014,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Lear by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,420,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $862,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,777 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lear during the fourth quarter worth approximately $625,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lear during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,832,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lear by 250.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 609,096 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $96,958,000 after purchasing an additional 435,366 shares in the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.22, for a total transaction of $1,852,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,370,641.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Thomas A. Didonato sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.14, for a total value of $3,682,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,985,645.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. Lear’s payout ratio is presently 7.15%.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Article: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.