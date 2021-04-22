Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Funko, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:FNKO)

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Funko in a research note issued on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.02). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Funko’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.21. Funko had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a positive return on equity of 1.25%.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Funko from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Funko from $6.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Funko from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Funko from $6.60 to $15.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Funko from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Funko currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:FNKO opened at $19.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $991.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.74, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.41. Funko has a 1-year low of $3.37 and a 1-year high of $25.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.14.

In other news, President Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 56,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $1,019,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 4,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $89,423.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Funko by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Funko by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Funko by 260.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,566 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Funko during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Funko by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 4,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

