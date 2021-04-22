Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) Raised by Analyst

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Gildan Activewear in a note issued to investors on Sunday, April 18th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.24. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s FY2021 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Gildan Activewear to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. TD Securities raised their price target on Gildan Activewear to C$47.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Gildan Activewear currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$42.13.

Gildan Activewear stock opened at C$42.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -29.69. Gildan Activewear has a 1-year low of C$16.91 and a 1-year high of C$42.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$39.43 and its 200 day moving average is C$34.80.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.31. The firm had revenue of C$899.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$784.21 million.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

Read More: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.