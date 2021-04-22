Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Boosted by Analyst

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) – Investment analysts at Scotiabank increased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of The Mosaic in a research note issued on Monday, April 19th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.48. Scotiabank also issued estimates for The Mosaic’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Get The Mosaic alerts:

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MOS. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Mosaic from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised shares of The Mosaic from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of The Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on The Mosaic from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.29.

The Mosaic stock opened at $33.38 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of -11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81. The Mosaic has a one year low of $9.57 and a one year high of $35.20.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MOS. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in The Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Mosaic by 528.1% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of The Mosaic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of The Mosaic by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in The Mosaic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 69.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for The Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.