Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Issued By Piper Sandler

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Guaranty Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now forecasts that the company will earn $0.78 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.67. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Guaranty Bancshares’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.20 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 13.54%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

GNTY stock opened at $39.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Guaranty Bancshares has a 52-week low of $19.60 and a 52-week high of $39.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.74. The company has a market capitalization of $474.69 million, a PE ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 0.43.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BFT Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 10.0% in the first quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Guaranty Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 323.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 91,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director James S. Bunch acquired 1,722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.80 per share, with a total value of $59,925.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 142,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,969,440. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James S. Bunch acquired 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.12 per share, with a total value of $171,160.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 20,222 shares of company stock worth $656,216. Insiders own 29.58% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Guaranty Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

