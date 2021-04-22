Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Abbott Laboratories Cut by Analyst (NYSE:ABT)

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Abbott Laboratories in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 20th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now anticipates that the healthcare product maker will earn $1.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.29. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Abbott Laboratories’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.05 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

ABT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.06.

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $122.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.19 billion, a PE ratio of 64.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $119.81 and a 200-day moving average of $114.38. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $86.16 and a 52-week high of $128.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total value of $755,098.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,278,274.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 18,750 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total transaction of $2,302,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 81,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,014,875.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,476 shares of company stock worth $3,366,543 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 5,159 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 18,775 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 6,207 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 108,700 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $11,902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 30,580 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,348,000 after acquiring an additional 5,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 811,289 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $88,828,000 after purchasing an additional 14,031 shares in the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Story: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.