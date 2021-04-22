Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Altius Minerals Co. Lowered by Analyst (TSE:ALS)

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS) – Equities researchers at Cormark dropped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Altius Minerals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 20th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.14. Cormark also issued estimates for Altius Minerals’ FY2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$21.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13.80 million.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Laurentian lifted their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$18.00 to C$19.25 in a research note on Tuesday. Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals to C$19.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

TSE:ALS opened at C$16.50 on Wednesday. Altius Minerals has a 12 month low of C$7.77 and a 12 month high of C$17.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$683.35 million and a P/E ratio of -25.38.

In other news, insider Altius Minerals Corporation acquired 19,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$14.31 per share, with a total value of C$281,907.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$563,814.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 14 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal. It is also involved in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties, as well as early-stage royalties and minority equity or project interests.

