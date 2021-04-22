Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Increased by Analyst

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) – National Bank Financial boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Canadian National Railway in a report released on Tuesday, April 20th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $1.18 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.17. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s FY2021 earnings at $4.74 EPS.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays upgraded Canadian National Railway from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America cut Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.37.

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $110.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $75.92 and a twelve month high of $119.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.35. The stock has a market cap of $78.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 4,042.9% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 54.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.4803 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.00%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Recommended Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.