Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Citigroup Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:C)

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Citigroup in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now anticipates that the company will earn $1.98 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.90. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Citigroup’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.56 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on C. Barclays raised their price objective on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.72.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $70.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $147.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Citigroup has a twelve month low of $38.76 and a twelve month high of $76.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 279.1% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

