Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Issued By Piper Sandler

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of New Residential Investment in a report issued on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.33. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for New Residential Investment’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NRZ. JMP Securities raised their price target on New Residential Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. BTIG Research raised their price target on New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Jonestrading reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price target on New Residential Investment from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on New Residential Investment in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.42.

New Residential Investment stock opened at $10.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.87. New Residential Investment has a 12-month low of $4.95 and a 12-month high of $11.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. New Residential Investment had a positive return on equity of 14.58% and a negative net margin of 96.73%. The company had revenue of $570.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.87%.

In other New Residential Investment news, CEO Michael Nierenberg purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $1,010,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,982.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,382,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580,408 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in New Residential Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,389,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in New Residential Investment by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,276,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,573,000 after buying an additional 74,258 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC raised its position in New Residential Investment by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 2,431,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,172,000 after buying an additional 543,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in New Residential Investment by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,294,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,803,000 after buying an additional 737,227 shares during the last quarter. 46.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

