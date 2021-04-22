Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Nutrien Ltd. Boosted by Scotiabank (NYSE:NTR)

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) – Stock analysts at Scotiabank raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Nutrien in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 19th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now anticipates that the company will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.32. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Nutrien’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.16 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Atlantic Securities cut Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Nutrien from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Nutrien from $45.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Nutrien from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.20.

NYSE NTR opened at $54.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 318.35, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.39. Nutrien has a 52 week low of $29.70 and a 52 week high of $59.76.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. Nutrien had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 0.47%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 33,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 291,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,033,000 after buying an additional 20,927 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,558,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 315,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,139,000 after buying an additional 23,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 715,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,375,000 after buying an additional 113,949 shares during the last quarter. 61.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.95%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

