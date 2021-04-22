Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Increased by Analyst

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Range Resources in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.04). KeyCorp also issued estimates for Range Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $598.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.47 million. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 125.90% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on RRC. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Capital One Financial raised shares of Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Range Resources from $7.50 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on Range Resources from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.44.

Shares of NYSE:RRC opened at $8.84 on Thursday. Range Resources has a 52 week low of $4.89 and a 52 week high of $11.60. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -0.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.63.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RRC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Range Resources by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,165,801 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $249,010,000 after acquiring an additional 620,320 shares during the last quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 8,014,920 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $53,700,000 after acquiring an additional 898,973 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,611,309 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $10,795,000 after acquiring an additional 97,849 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in Range Resources by 13.0% during the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,036,319 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $10,705,000 after buying an additional 119,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Range Resources by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 964,838 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,464,000 after buying an additional 490,871 shares during the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

