Q4 2022 Earnings Forecast for State Street Co. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:STT)

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of State Street in a report released on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now forecasts that the asset manager will earn $2.19 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.18. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on STT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wolfe Research downgraded State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on State Street from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on State Street from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.07.

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $80.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.30 and a 200-day moving average of $73.82. State Street has a 12 month low of $51.21 and a 12 month high of $87.89.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.12. State Street had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. State Street’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.71%.

In other news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 533 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total value of $39,649.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,062.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 365 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $27,232.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,821,976.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,898 shares of company stock worth $873,183 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STT. SPC Financial Inc. bought a new stake in State Street in the first quarter worth $210,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in State Street in the first quarter worth $307,000. Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in State Street in the first quarter worth $239,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in State Street in the first quarter worth $402,000. Finally, Allied Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in State Street by 3.1% in the first quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

