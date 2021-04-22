Qcash Market Cap Reaches $68.53 Million (QC)

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 22nd. Qcash has a market capitalization of $68.53 million and $1.09 billion worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qcash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000283 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Qcash has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002443 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.01 or 0.00064694 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $148.46 or 0.00282427 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004462 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00027131 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $540.01 or 0.01027326 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $361.48 or 0.00687685 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53,055.30 or 1.00933557 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Qcash Profile

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. The official website for Qcash is www.zb.cn. Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Qcash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

