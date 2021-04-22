Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) Stock Position Cut by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 358,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,819 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Quad/Graphics were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Quad/Graphics by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 8,868 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quad/Graphics by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,346,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,964,000 after buying an additional 92,986 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Quad/Graphics by 4.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 656,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after buying an additional 27,759 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Quad/Graphics by 93.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 34,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 16,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Quad/Graphics by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 7,014 shares during the period. 39.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QUAD stock opened at $3.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $212.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 2.07. Quad/Graphics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $6.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $843.30 million for the quarter. Quad/Graphics had a positive return on equity of 15.25% and a negative net margin of 0.85%.

Quad/Graphics Company Profile

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates in United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

