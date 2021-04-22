Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $238.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

XM traded up $7.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.50. 10,332,352 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,071,498. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.94. Qualtrics International has a 12-month low of $30.49 and a 12-month high of $57.28.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Qualtrics International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qualtrics International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.28.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

