Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Rating Increased to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) was upgraded by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on XM. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Truist started coverage on Qualtrics International in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on Qualtrics International from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Qualtrics International in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Qualtrics International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.44.

Shares of XM stock opened at $33.82 on Thursday. Qualtrics International has a twelve month low of $30.49 and a twelve month high of $57.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.00.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $238.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Qualtrics International’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the first quarter worth about $110,000. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth about $607,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Qualtrics International in the first quarter valued at approximately $948,000.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

