Quantis Network Achieves Market Capitalization of $20,643.40 (QUAN)

Quantis Network (CURRENCY:QUAN) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 22nd. Quantis Network has a total market cap of $20,643.40 and $379.00 worth of Quantis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Quantis Network has traded down 18.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Quantis Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002292 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001927 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.18 or 0.00063929 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.54 or 0.00284268 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004350 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00026920 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $511.86 or 0.00986215 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $356.37 or 0.00686630 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51,878.22 or 0.99954369 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Quantis Network

Quantis Network’s total supply is 400,577,271 coins and its circulating supply is 39,779,347 coins. Quantis Network’s official Twitter account is @QuantisNetwork. Quantis Network’s official website is quantisnetwork.org.

Quantis Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

