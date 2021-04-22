RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $9.76

RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.76 and traded as low as $8.99. RADCOM shares last traded at $9.00, with a volume of 3,843 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RADCOM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

The stock has a market capitalization of $129.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.09 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.76.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. RADCOM had a negative net margin of 12.72% and a negative return on equity of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $10.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.20 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that RADCOM Ltd. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of RADCOM by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 499,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,461,000 after acquiring an additional 26,626 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in RADCOM by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 78,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 29,350 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its position in RADCOM by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 404,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 60,630 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of RADCOM in the fourth quarter worth about $736,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of RADCOM by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 225,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.02% of the company’s stock.

About RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM)

RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). The company provides RADCOM ACE comprise RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, fully virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.

