Raise (RAISE) Price Tops $0.0081 on Major Exchanges

Raise (CURRENCY:RAISE) traded 17.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 22nd. Over the last seven days, Raise has traded down 53.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Raise coin can now be purchased for $0.0081 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. Raise has a market capitalization of $119,445.45 and approximately $138.00 worth of Raise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.51 or 0.00068565 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00019718 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001931 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.53 or 0.00093722 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $362.14 or 0.00699303 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000345 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.76 or 0.00049734 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,015.93 or 0.07754899 BTC.

Raise Coin Profile

Raise (CRYPTO:RAISE) is a coin. Raise’s total supply is 14,765,425 coins. Raise’s official website is herotoken.io. Raise’s official message board is medium.com/@HeroToken. Raise’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO.

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

Buying and Selling Raise

