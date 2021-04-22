Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Shares Gap Down to $122.63

Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $122.63, but opened at $120.04. Ralph Lauren shares last traded at $123.44, with a volume of 1,686 shares.

RL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $75.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.78.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.50 and its 200-day moving average is $101.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of -98.10, a P/E/G ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. Ralph Lauren had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Ralph Lauren news, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 3,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $395,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,232 shares in the company, valued at $8,904,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 10,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total transaction of $1,356,961.63. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,600,202.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,554 shares of company stock worth $2,924,022 over the last three months. 35.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 9,875 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter valued at about $270,000. RNC Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 19,115 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

About Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.